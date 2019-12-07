Share:

ISLAMABAD - A little girl studying in class 1, Horan Fatima was present in the Muzaffarabad public gathering on the founding day of Pakistan Peoples Party insisted to meet Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but could not meet him.

She got very disturbed and the video went viral on social media.

Chairman PPP invited her to his house in Islamabad. Her cousins Adam Ali, Amal Ali and Behlool Bazil were also present. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave them gifts and offered them chocolate and kinnoos as well.

COMMITTEE FOR BB DEATH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday announced Central Committee for the event to mark the 12th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qaim Ali Shah, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Chaudhry Yaseen, Mehdi Shah, Najamuddin Khan and Sabir Baloch will be the members, a PPP statement issued in Islamabad said.

The PP has already announced to observe the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on December 27 at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi.