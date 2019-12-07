Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior politician Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the “minus-one agenda” was erupting from within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the opposition had played no role in it.

“PTI members are contacting members of the opposition […] senior ministers are also helpless in front of “the friends of Khan”,” he said in his talk to the media.

“PTI couldn’t bring change in the country, howsoever an [apparent] change could be seen within the party,” he added.

On the other hand, several senior politicians of the PML-N will meet today in London to have consultation with party president Shehbaz Sharif on important issues, including appointment of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The party leaders will also discuss the law regarding an extension in the army chief’s tenure and a possible amendment in the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, as well as politics in the country.

Moreover, a major protest campaign against the government and cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will also be discussed.

The opposition and government have been facing a deadlock over the appointments of the ECP members, as both sides have failed to reach a consensus on the matter.

Although both Shehbaz and Prime Minister Imran Khan have sent their recommendations for the post to the relevant parliamentary committee, an agreement is yet to be reached.

On Wednesday, opposition members approached the Supreme Court requesting it to “pass an appropriate order” in the wake of an impasse in parliament on the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and two ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan.

On Nov. 28, the Supreme Court granted a six-month conditional extension to incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service as the chief of army staff (COAS), and ordered the government to complete the required legislation within six months for extension/appointment of an army chief.