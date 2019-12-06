Share:

Will Smith’s advice to Mena Massoud

LOS ANGELES - Will Smith has urged Mena Massoud not to give up on his ‘’dream’’.

The 51-year-old actor has offered advice to his ‘Aladdin’ co-star after the 28-year-old star revealed he’s had no auditions since the release of the blockbuster earlier this year, and insisted the movie industry is ‘’hard’’ and he needs to persevere with his ‘’deepest love and focus’’.

Asked about Mena’s situation, the ‘Spies in Disguise’ actor told People magazine: ‘’The thing about this business, that is not unlike life, it’s hard by design.

‘’It’s like the universe, God, whatever you believe, designed it to be hard. So, if you’re having a hard time it’s because you’re supposed to.

‘’That difficulty is overcome by patience, commitment, dedication, endurance -- so if you have a dream, you desperately have to be willing to work on it every single hour of the day with your deepest love and focus. You can not get around having a hard time.’’

Mena admitted earlier this week that people had expected him to make millions following the release of ‘Aladdin’ but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Adam Sandler wants Oscar nomination

LOS ANGELES -Adam Sandler has threatened to make a film that is ‘’so bad on purpose’’ if he doesn’t win an Oscar for ‘Uncut Gems’.

The Hollywood star has made his name as a king of comedy in movies such as ‘Happy Gilmore’, ‘The Waterboy’ and ‘Anger Management’, but he has been tipped for an Academy Award nomination for his role as compulsive gambler Howard Ratner in the thriller. Adam insists if this genre-switch doesn’t earn him a golden statuette he is going to deliberately upset the Academy with a movie they will absolutely hate.

The 53-year-old actor admitted it would be a ‘’funny big thing’’ if he receives his first Oscar nomination, adding that he would be ‘’there to win’’ and not content just to be among the shortlisted performers.

Adam’s performance in ‘Uncut Gems’ earned him the Best Actor award from the National Board of Review, which has boosted his Oscar chances.