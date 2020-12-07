Share:

ATTOCK - Attock witnessed another spike of COVID-19 patients on Sunday as 11 more patients tested positive of novel coronavirus COVID-19. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Jawad Elahi while giving the details of newly detected patients said that among these 11 new cases detected on Sunday, as many as four belong to Fatehjang, three to Attock, two to Hazro while one each to Hassanabdal and Pindigheb. Responding a question, he said that since March this year, as many as 842 patients got infected with virus which claimed 22 lives so far.

He further said that the number of active patients in the district surged to 115 in which 109 are home isolated while six others are hospitalised.

He said that as many as seven suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in District Headquarters Hospital.

The Health official informed that so far 693 positive patients have recovered in the district. He said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 19,511 while screening of as many as 22,962 persons has also been carried out so far. He added that the result of as many as 324 suspected patients of the area are still awaited while as many as 18,344 tested negative so far. Meanwhile, in Hazro Assistant Commissioner Hazro Shagufta Jabeen paid surprise visit to a private school and found all the staff present in the school in violation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as government orders for closure of all educational institutions keeping in views COVID-19 epidemic.

She directed the management to explain the situation as further legal action would be taken accordingly.

Assistant Commissioner Shagufta Jabeen also imposed fine on two different hotels worth Rs 10,000 for violating the government’s coronavirus precautionary measures. Awareness was also provided to people regarding wearing masks and for following the SOPs. She also paid surprise visit to various filling stations operating in Hazro area and imposed fine worth Rs 45,000 on two different filling stations for short measuring and selling petrol to the consumers in bottles.

The administration also expedited action against the violators of COVID-19 standard operating procedures. Deputy District Officer Education Hazro Muhammad Afsar Khan on public complaints paid surprise visit to a private school in Barra village and found that classes were being conducted despite government orders for closure of all educational institutions keeping in view COVID-19 epidemic. He sealed the school and forwarded report for further action.