ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted a larger bench and seven regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases this week.

A six-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear review petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Mrs Sarina Isa and different bar associations of the country regarding proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday (tomorrow). The petitioner had sought review and removal of paragraph 2 to 11 of the June 19 verdict on the presidential reference filed against him.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar. On Tuesday bench one would comprise of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah while on Friday the bench one would comprise of Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The second bench is comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi while on Friday the bench two would comprise of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan.

The third bench is comprised of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. On Tuesday the bench three would comprise of Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. On Friday the bench three would comprise of Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan will be members of the fourth bench. On Friday, the bench four would comprise of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. On Tuesday the bench five would comprise of Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

On Friday the bench five would comprise of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar.

The sixth bench is comprised of Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. On Tuesday the bench six would comprise of Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel. The seventh bench would comprise of Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

The benches would hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, case regarding alleged illegal encroachment over the properties belonging to Hindu Community in Sindh, post-arrest bail plea of Secretary Union Council ICT allegedly involved in embezzlement and misappropriation of funds and recruitment of ghost employees, suit for declaration against construction of road on a thoroughfare for public utility and NAB appeal to cancel bail of Agha Siraj Durrani allegedly having accumulated assets worth Rs1.6 billion along with other co-accused who are his family members.

According to case lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.