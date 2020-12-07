Share:

LAHORE - To pay homage to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at monument of Shaheed in Lahore on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, Major General Raza Aizad laid floral wreath on behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army staff (COAS). The ceremony was also attended by relatives of Shaheed.

Earlier, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar paid tribute to the brave martyr. In a tweet, the ISPR DG said tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, recipient of Sword of Honour, Sitara-i-Jurrat in 1965 War and Nishan-e-Haider in 1971 War.

“He symbolises valour and patriotism. His heroic actions in 1965 and 1971 wars remind us, it’s not numbers but faith, devotion and courage in adversity which make nations triump,” Major General Babar wrote in his tweet followed by the hashtag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes.