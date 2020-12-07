Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that the government was not in favour of taking punitive action against the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) at public meetings. In an interview with a private news channel, he accused opposition parties’ leaders, particularly those of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, of creating doubts in the minds of people about coronavirus. “The very fact that PDM is organising big gatherings at open places creates an impression that general public would not be affected by the virus,” he stated. Seeking media’s help, the federal minister said that media should launch a drive to convince the opposition leaders to cease holding public meetings in the current situation. To a question about arresting leaders of the opposition posing serious threat to human health, he said the prime minister was not in favour of taking any punitive action against them due to the hype that might be created through media to save the skin of leaders violating the SOPs. He, however, said that action could be taken for safety and security of the people from coronavirus pandemic.