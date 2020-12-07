Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Monday has appeared before accountability court in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

During the hearing, the court has directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to record testimonies of three witnesses.

Earlier, the accountability court had indicted PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Both the accused pleaded not guilty in the reference and their lawyer requested time for case preparation which was rejected by the court.

NAB had claimed that a drain was constructed out of public money in Chiniot to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills when Shehbaz Sharif, the co-accused in the case, was Punjab’s chief minister.

Hamza Shahbaz was also charged in the case as he is the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.