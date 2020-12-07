Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday warned government against creating hurdles for Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally in Lahore, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan would be responsible if the situation turns violent on December 13.

While addressing a presser in Lahore alongside Qamar Zaman Kaira of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Maulana Safi-Ullah of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Sanaullah said that the venue of rally will not be changed at any cost.

“PDM will hold its Jalsa on December 13 at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park at 1:00 pm. I urge everyone to participate in the rally and make it a referendum against this incompetent government. Prime Minister and his team are trying very hard to stop us from holding Lahore’s rally, but all their efforts will go in vain,” he said.

Speaking on occasion, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that PDM leaders met today to discuss one-point agenda i.e. upcoming rally in Lahore.

“We have constituted committees to look after administrative and organizational activities of upcoming rally. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore has not granted us permission to hold a public gathering, but Khan Sahab (Imran Khan) should know that he can’t stop rallies through threats merely,” he said.

The PPP leader further stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)’s government will have to go as it’s not a democratic regime. Lahore’s rally will be historic,” he added.

Maulana Safi-Ullah said that the power of people on December 13 will tell that this government will not survive anymore.