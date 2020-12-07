Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan has unveiled the real face of India at international level by presenting dossier on its involvement in terrorism to the United Nations.

He was talking to reporters before the oath taking ceremony of new body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Women wing in Multan Sunday. Responding to a question, he said the border fencing at Pak-Afghan border is being completed which would not only control illegally crossing but also reduce terrorism.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has also decided to fence its border with Iran. He said the border fencing would be completed before the end of current year.

The Foreign Minister said Indian government has gone on defensive on the Kashmir issue and it is being criticised even internally on the issue, which is victory of Pakistan’s stance. He said Pakistan twice gave counsel access to India for its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and is ready to offer this third time but India is ignoring its own citizen.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is in favour of peace in the region and its role is being acknowledged internationally for sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

He also said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was putting lives of the people at risk for personal gains as coronavirus becoming more lethal by each passing day across the world. He said that opposition should review their decisions of holding public gatherings and rallies keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus patients.

The foreign minister said that coronavirus would be more aggressive in the month of January. He said that there was health emergency in the country and political leadership should think about the public lives first instead of their personal gains.

‘New administration of US will prefer diplomatic negotiation’

Qureshi said that alliance of these parties could hardly last longer as they had ideological differences.

He said that the second wave of coronavirus was more dangerous as compared to the first adding that it would affect everyone if SOPs were not followed. He emphasised importance of delaying all unnecessary activities.

The foreign minister said that when he recently visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umra, he observed limited number of people there. To a question, Qureshi said that PDM public meeting in Multan was a failed show. He said that he was in favour of political activities but the protection of public lives should be the top priority.

The foreign minister said that sons of former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani alleged his participation in arrest of people before PDM power show in Multan which was baseless. He said that leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was in confusion as there was complete difference between Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s statements. He suggested that PML (N) should decide what actually they want.

The foreign minister maintained that policy of newly elected president of United States Joe Biden looked different from the former president Donald Trump. “As per my understanding, new administration of US will prefer diplomatic negotiation which will be good initiative,” Qureshi added.

To another question, he said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif went abroad for medical treatment adding that he must come back as his health was not unstable now. The foreign minister said that Pakistan was in conversation with British government on various issues.

He said that the incumbent government was ready for dialogue with opposition on all national matters excluding corruption and NRO. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had struggled for 22 years and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had become a political reality.

Qureshi said that PTI won elections from KPK on second time on the basis of its performance and also made government in Punjab. He said that opposition was in confusion on all matters adding that no one would stop them if they want to resign from the assembly.

He said that opposition could decide this at the assembly session on December 08. On this occasion, he administered oath to the new body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Women wing of city, district and minorities.

The foreign minister congratulated and urged them to continue work as per vision of Prime minister Imran Khan under the party policy.