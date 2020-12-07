Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will be organising Pakistan International Squash Tournaments for Men and Women from December 7 to 11 in Islamabad. The men event carries prize money of $12,000 and women event $6,000. According to the PAF officials, a large number of squash players are featuring in this mega event. They believe that sports are important medium for bringing people together and participation in sports helps in improving leadership, teamwork and communication skills along with promoting a healthier lifestyle and presenting a positive image of the country internationally. The tournament is also being organized to provide opportunity to female players from across the country to challenge their mental and physical toughness.