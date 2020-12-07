Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that the government know that the rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be held at all costs and PM Imran Khan’s days are numbered.

Addressing the charged crowed in Lahore during her campaign to invite people for PDM’s rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13, she said when the prime minister Imran Khan said hurdles won’t be created in PDM’s Lahore rally, he knew the rally would be held at all cost.

The PML-N vice president said that she came to personally invite people for PDM’s Dec 13 Lahore rally but seeing the passion of party workers, it looks the rally has started today. The party workers doesn’t need chairs to sit in the rally, she said.

“People in Multan held rally on road after not being allowed to hold rally on selected venue,” she said.

While pinning high hopes with Lahore for a massive turn out at Lahore rally, the PML-N vice president said, “Whole Pakistan speaks when Lahore speaks.”

“The Dec 13 rally of the PDM will be a decisive one." On December 13, it will be do or die," she said. "The Lahore jalsa will show that this fake government’s days are numbered."