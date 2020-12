Share:

LAHORE - Around 16 matches were played on the second day of the 5th HTR Open Tennis Championship 2020 here at the Gymkhana Club tennis courts on Sunday. In the men’s singles first round, top seed Aqeel Khan played well against Muhammad Waqas Malik and overwhelmed him 6-2, 6-2 while Muhammad Shoaib outsmarted Ahmad Kamil 6-1, 6-4, Mudassar Murtaza routed Abdaal Haider 6-0, 6-3 and Shahzad Khan had to struggle hard to beat Ahmad Chaudhary 6-7, 6-3, 10-7. In the ladies singles first round, champion Ushna Suhail thrashed Hajra Suleman 6-0, 6-0, Sarah Mehboob outclassed Sehar Aleem 6-1, 6-0, Noor Malik (ZTBL) beat Zahra Suleman 6-1, 6-0, Esha Jawad outscored Raheema 6-0, 6-2 and Maha Said beat Azeena Aleem 7-5, 6-2. In the exhibition match, Sarah Mehboob beat Khurram Imtiaz 8-5.