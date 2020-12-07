Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday felicitated Sindhis all-over the world on Sindhi Cultural Day celebrated on December 6.

Zardari in his message said, “The PPP has always treasured the culture of Pakistan and its federating units. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto established Lok Virsa so that all our cultures can prosper under state patronage as well. Pakistan is a bouquet of cultures which binds us together.”

Zardari said that the land of Sindh offered love and harmony to the entire world. “We as Pakistanis should reject every kind of extremism.

The nation which preserves its language and culture can live and be remembered throughout history,” he added.