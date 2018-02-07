Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will look after PML-N if any “obstacle came to the way of party president Nawaz Sharif”.

Talking to the media at the Punjab Assembly, the law minister said Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz are future of the party and the country as well.

Their participation in politics is not anything unusual but a big help to the party, he said.

He also slammed former president Asif Ali Zardari for his remarks against the Sharifs at the Mochi Gate rally.

He termed the PPP rally a ‘jalsi’ (a tiny meeting) which Zardari addressed and said, it has exposed the PPP standing and popularity in Punjab.

Sana said that Zardari by using ‘foul language’ in his speech had tried to take lead over Imran Khan in this area. The PPP attitude was not proper for democracy and the politics.