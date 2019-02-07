Share:

lakki marwat - A man was killed while eleven others including two women were wounded when two passenger coaches collided on Wednesday.

Police and witnesses said that the accident occurred near Baistkhel on busy Indus Highway. They said that a coach going to Bannu from Tajori town had a head on collision with another coach coming from opposite direction.

“Resultantly, Muqarrab Khan driver of the coach which was on way to Bannu from Tajori died on the spot while eleven people including two women were injured”, they maintained. They said that the wounded passengers included Khalid Raza, Ishfaq, Durmarjan, Rahatullah, Noor Khan, Irfanullah, Muhammad Ali Shah, Gul Saeed, Asmatullah, Nazmeena and Somia.

The injured and dead body were shifted to a local hospital in Naurang town from where three wounded men were referred to Bannu in critical condition.

‘Public-private partnership inevitable for achieving goals’

Terming public-private partnership and community participation in decision making inevitable for achieving the goals of sustainable development, deputy commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir has stressed the need for promoting sense of ownership among local communities about uplift schemes.

This he said while chairing district development forum coordination meeting for Livelihood Support and Promotion of Small Community Infrastructure Project in his office at the district headquarters complex Tajazai on Wednesday.

Among other district Iqbal Hussain Advocate, assistant commissioner Eid Nawaz Sherani, Lakki tehsil nazim Hidayatullah, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund assistant manager Asadullah and grant manger Nasrullah, project manager of Sabawon Khalid Babir and heads of line departments were in attendance.

During a presentation Sabawon project manager Khalid Babir told the meeting that after completion of first phase of programme, PPAF was now implementing second phase in three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Lakki Marwat. He said that Sabawon would ensure execution of all project related activities and operations with financial and technical support of PPAF.

“The project will focus on schemes in water supply, sanitation and sewerage, communication and disaster management sectors in four rural union councils of the district,” he maintained, adding that the project is aimed to provide livelihood support to local communities, improve basic social service delivery and alleviate poverty.

The deputy commissioner assured PPAF and Sabawon officials that his administration and heads of line departments would keep close liaison with them to make the project a success. He said that implementation of project in true spirit would help strengthening local communities and improve livelihood and infrastructure in rural areas of the district.