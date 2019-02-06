Share:

KHANEWAL-Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced on Wednesday that the PR will launch 20 freight trains in the current year.

The minister said that the freight train will be run under public-private partnership. "It will carry cargo as high as 1,250 tonnes from Karachi to Lahore and will comprises 25 bogies," he informed.

The federal minister for railways expressed his optimism that he would win the case against Shehbaz Sharif in the Supreme Court. Sh Rasheed pointed that he is the senior most parliamentarian of Pakistan and after consultations, he has learnt that a minister can become a member of the PAC and "Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated me in the place of Riaz Fatyana." He claimed that Speaker National Assembly has no authority to decide regarding his membership of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Sh Rashid was travelling in Shalimar Express from Faisalabad to Multan and talked to media from the train bogi. The PR minister said that Shehbaz Sharif is facing corruption cases hence couldn't be made chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Sh Rasheed said the biggest reason of inflation in the country has the corrupt practices of rulers over the past 10 years. "The country has been deprived of its wealth and resources due to corruption of the past rulers", he regretted.

He revealed that he has accepted "apology" of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and now there is ceasefire between him and Bilawal.

Replying to question about Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sh Rashid said that "leaves this question and lets discuss Khanewal railway station." He said that Rs84 million would be spent on dualisation of track and remodeling of Khanewal Junction railway station. "In this regards, two new platforms have been constructed and four water filtration plants are being installed at platforms to facilitate the passengers in a better manner," he informed. The federal minister said that arrangements would be made for senior citizens, women, special persons and children for their easy approach on platforms. "Clean washrooms for passengers are also being set up at the railways station," he added.

He informed that on platforms, a mart would also be available, saying pharmacy is also being considered there for to facilitate people. He said that with limited recourses and budget under the leadership of PM Imran, very soon Pakistan Railway would be a profitable institute of the country and all over the country services of Pakistan Railways would be available for passengers and goods as well.