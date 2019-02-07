Share:

FAISALABAD - The 2nd Baba Guru Nanak Kabaddi Tournament will be organised under the aegis of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation at Iqbal Stadium from March 10. Tayyab Gilani PKF spokesman said that Pakistan and India would participate in the tournament. He said that Kabaddi players from Indian team would be Sandeep Ludhar, Gugi Kheeranwali, Sandeep Nangal Ambian, Pala Jalal Puriya, Khushi Singh and Mangat Singh Mangi, whereas Pakistan team would comprise Irfan Mana, Shafiq Chishti, Lala Ubaidullah, Waqas Butt, Akmal Dogar, Jabir Kamboh, Musharraf Janjoa, Rana Ali Shan, Sajid Nisar Gujjar, Sajjad Gujjar, Nafees Gujjar, Muzammal Boota and Rashid Malik. He said Khursheed Sindhu will be chief organiser, whereas, Faizullah MNA will work as committee chairman and Tayyab as organising secretary.