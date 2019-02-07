Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently slammed the federal government of PTI for restricting ex-PM Pakistan Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani from travelling abroad.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said that restricting ex-PM from travelling abroad is an absolute violation of the basic human rights. Gillani is facing trials on fake charges, which needs to be removed.

He said that violating the rights of the people is the hallmark of Imran Niazi’s government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Niazi’s government is afraid of vibrant opposition of the PPP. The PPP Chairman said that Imran Niazi should bear in mind that the PPP won’t let him wear the garb of his choice. The PPP would keep chasing the PTI’s government that has stolen mandate, raised fraudulent slogans and is pursuing anti-people policies.