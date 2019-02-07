Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with President International Republican Institute (IRI) Daniel Twining and his team for South Asia on Wednesday at Washington DC.

Matters of mutual concern, overall political situation and steps needed to strengthen the political process and democracy were discussed, said a press release received here. Senator Anny Marri accompanied the PPP Chairman.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has met with Kashmir Council members to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people in Washington DC.

Kashmir Council delegation comprising Patron in Chief Irshad Kiyani, President Zulfiqar, General Secretary Zareef Khan were present on the occasion, said a message received here issued by the party secretariat.

Bilawal Bhutto assured the delegation that he would continue to raise voice against the brutalities of Indian forces against innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people at every available forum both nationally and internationally.

He said that loyalty to Kashmir cause was in his blood and he would stand with the people of Occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination and freedom from illegal and immoral Indian occupation.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto also met with Chairman Council of National Policy, Bob McEwen in Washington DC and exchanged views on matters of mutual interests and ties between the two nations. Senator Anny Marri was also present on the occasion.