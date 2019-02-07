Share:

QUETTA - Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has expressed his desire to host one match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season four in Quetta. Khan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani for the same purpose.

“People of Balochistan have deep interest in sports and particularly in cricket,” said Khan. “But the citizens here have been deprived from international matches for many years.”

Khan added: “We want to see international cricketers playing in Quetta.” Pledging provincial government’s full support and the improved law and order situation in his letter, Khan said that a single match of the last phase of PSL could be played in Quetta.

“For the sack of sports entertainment, the Government of Pakistan request PCB to allow Balochistan to host one PSL match in Quetta,” he concluded.

The fourth edition of PSL will begin on February 14, in United Arab Emirates, with eight matches scheduled to take place in Pakistan, at the backend of the tournament.