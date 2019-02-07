Share:

KHAIRPUR - Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested main suspect of Rimsha murder case.

According to the police, a raid was conducted at Wassan village and suspect Zulfiqar Wasan surrendered himself to police.

Police said that a cook of special assistant to CM Sindh, Nawab Wassan, also detained over links with main suspect in Rimsha murder case. Police said that arrested cook Imtiaz Wassan was in contact with Zulfiqar Wassan.

On the other hand, Wassan has denied reports of the cook’s dentition.

While talking to media persons, SSP Khairpur Umer Tufail said that Zulfiqar was arrested from Nara area and further investigation of the matter is underway and accused Zulfiqar Wasan to be brought to the justice.

The SSP told that he is thankful to people of Khairpur and Sindh for cooperating, supporting and showing confidence in him and his team of Khairpur Police during this challenging time of unfortunate incident of brutal murder of Rimsha Wassan. He said full security would be provided to parents of Rimsha.

It pertinent to mention here that, few days ago, Zulfiqar Wasan along with his accomplices interned into the house and shot dead 13-year-old Rimsha Wasan, a student of seventh class.

It has mentioned that notorious criminal Zulfiqar Wasan was wanted to police in over 20 heinous crimes including five murders, dacoities, police encounters. He appeared before court only one time later he was absconded till to that.

The matter was widely highlighted in social as well as in print and electronic media.

PTI MPA MEETS FAMILY

A team of PTI-led MPA Dua Bhutto reached Pir Guddo and meet with the heirs of assassinated minor girl Rimsha Wasan. On the occasion, Khurshed Wasan, mother of deceased girl, strongly protested and demanded for justice to her.

Khurshed Wasan told Bhutto that Rimsha was not Kari, she was innocent and the culprits killed her. MPA Dua Bhutto told the family that they reached following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan who assured for the justice to the victim family and main accused was arrested.

Talking to newsman Dua Bhutto strongly condemned holding Jirga in Nara by feudal Khadim Aradin and he assured to talk in assembly in this regard. She said Sindh budget was not being used in the province.

Meanwhile, PPP Information Secretary MNA Nafeesa Shah also visited Pir Guddo and meet with victim family. She expressed sorrow with family of Rimsha and assured full cooperation to provide justice to them.