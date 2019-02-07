Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Tarraqi Passand Party Chairman Dr Qadir Magsi has said that legislation is necessary for accountability process.

Talking to media persons at Digri Town on Wednesday evening, he demanded the government to fix death sentence for those found involved in corruption of at least Rs 10 million.

Criticising the Imran Khan government, he blamed that Imran Khan throwing stone on his opponents to sit in glasses house.

He alleged that Pervez Musharraf’s corrupt team was now of Imran Khan’s.

In reply of Nawaz Sharif regarding his corruption, he alleged that Nawaz Sharif was old thief and he was not detained in past as he had support of establishment and now secret talk for deal still continued for him.

Regarding the offences of Asif Ali Zardari, he said that offences of Asif Ali Zardari were more than his ongoing cases in the courts.

He further said that if the deal of Asif Ali Zardari was not made regarding his cases then he would certainly be behind the bar.

Regarding the Ramsha Wassan murder case, he expressed that Sindh government should not support the culprits and added that all the Pakistani people were supporting the heirs of deceased Ramsha Wassan. He said that Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is a professional judge and hoped that he will run the court in professional style.

Over the Faizabad sit-in verdict, he termed it pleasing and asked that inquiry should also be held over Imran Khan’s sit-in.