Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif met his mother and daughter at Services Hospital Lahore on Thursday.

Maryam Nawaz said her father’s health is better but she is still worried. Nawaz’s mother, Shamim Begum, said Nawaz has sore throat and he cannot talk properly. She prayed for both Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier on Wednesday, the former prime minister had refused to be shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) from Services Hospital.

Nawaz Sharif insisted to be shifted back to jail and said to the Services Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) that he didn’t want to be shifted to PIC.

“I had already been taken to PIC before being brought to Services Hospital,” Nawaz said.

On the other hand, Spokesperson for Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Gull said that the provincial government has decided to keep Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital, adding that the doctors from PIC will have checked the PML-N supremo at Services Hospital.

The spokesperson prayed for Sharif’s health, while also requested his family not to do politics on this issues.

“Sharif is in jail and he is not the one who would take decisions,” he added.