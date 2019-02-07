Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Government on Wednesday decided to continue treatment of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Services Hospital, following his refusal to be shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

PML-N Quaid insisted to be shifted back to Kot Lakhpat Jail instead of taking to the nearby PIC.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to the Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail last Saturday on the recommendations of a special medical board. He is serving seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

During his stay at the Services Hospital, tests relating to blood count, hormones, bio-chemistry, radiology, heart, kidneys, brain and eyes were performed. He also underwent CT scan, ultrasound and color doppler tests. After examining all results, the medical board reached a decision that Sharif needed attention for heart disease.

According to findings of the board, Sharif is facing problems of blood supply to heart veins that must be addressed by cardiac specialists.

Medical board headed by Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Prof Mehmood Ayaz had recommended shifting of Nawaz Sharif to PIC for proper treatment of heart ailment. He insisted treatment was possible in any specialised cardiac health facility in Pakistan.

Sharif, however, refused to go to the cardiac facility adjacent to the Services Hospital.

“I was previously taken to the PIC where doctors showed negligence in treatment. I am a heart patient and not getting proper treatment. Going there (PIC) again will not be appropriate. I have packed my luggage and ready to be shifted to the jail,” PML-N supremo was quoted as saying to the Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital.

A spokesperson for Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Gill said the provincial government had decided to keep Sharif in the Services Hospital, adding that the doctors from PIC would carry out medical checkup of Nawaz Sharif at the Services Hospital.

PML-N leaders continued visiting the ailing quaid at the Services Hospital and expressed dissatisfaction over the treatment.

Maryam Nawaz, personal physician of Sharif, Dr Adnan, Zahid Hamid, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed and other leaders visited the hospital to inquire after his health. Unlike, previous visits, Maryam Nawaz left the hospital without talking to media. PML-N workers showered rose petals on the vehicle of Marayam Nawaz on her arrival and leaving the hospital. She, however, waved to the workers chanting slogans in favour of her father.

Secretary General PML-N Lahore Khawaja Imran Nazir said the ministers were making fun of disease of Nawaz Sharif like in the case of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. He said Sharif was carrying heart disease but he was being provided treatment for kidney. He said that test for heart attack could not be positive after lapse of 15 days. He advised the government to avoid testing nerves of party workers.