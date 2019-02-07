Share:

ISLAMABAD - Assuring provision of appropriate resources to under-developed areas, Prime Minister Imran Khan termed implementation of National Finance Award and strengthening of local government system vital to check discrimination in development of different areas of the provinces.

The Prime Minister while taking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of National Assembly from Hazara Division also stressed the need of focusing on solid waste management in the provinces, especially its use to produce energy.

Minister for Energy Umar Ayub Khan, Prince Nawaz Alai, Saleh Muhammad, Ali Khan Jadoon and Uzma Riaz were present in the meeting, which was also attended by Special Assistant to the PM Naeem-ul-Haq, PM’s Spokesman Nadeem Afzal Chan, Malik Amir Dogar and Arshad Dad. The Prime Minister said that with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa having lot of potential in tourism, promotion of tourism in the province over the last 3 years also pushed for reduction in poverty.

He said that measures were being taken to exploit and promote the potential of tourism, which would bring further prosperity in the province.

The Prime Minister, however, maintained that while promoting tourism, it would be especially ensured that local people get maximum business opportunities.

During the meeting, the MNAs apprised the Prime Minister of the problems faced by the people of their respective constituencies.

CPEC, Gwadar to greatly benefit Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the process of development in Gwadar would create numerous socio-economic opportunities for the people of Balochistan.

He said that uplift of the people of Balochistan, especially the technical training of youth, was foremost priority of the government, adding that technical colleges were being opened in Balochistan for skill training of youth in the province.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to members of the National Assembly belonging to Balochistan National Party (BAP) here.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, MNAs Sardar Israr Tareen, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ahsanullah Reki and Robina Irfan were present in the meeting which was also attended by Special Assistant to the PM Naeem-ul-Haq, Spokesman to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan, Malik Amir Dogar and Arshad Dad.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the matters relating to problems faced by the people of Balochistan.

The Prime Minister said that the federal government was fully cognisant of the problem of scarcity of water, especially potable water, in Balochistan and was in touch with the chief minister to address the issue.

He said that there was a need to focus on the utilisation of solar energy to meet energy requirements in the province.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal apprised the Prime Minister of the problems of fishermen about the passage way linked with construction of Eastbay Expressway and asked for expansion of the passage way.

The Prime Minister directed to take measures for resolving the issue.

Business plan for PIA to be

ready by March-end

The authorities concerned on Wednesday apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan that a comprehensive business plan for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would be ready by March end.

A detailed briefing was given to the prime minister during a meeting attended by Minister for Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Finance Asad Umar and PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that privatisation of PIA was not a part of the PTI manifesto, but the government was bringing reforms in the national flag carrier to save it from recurring losses by turning it into a profit-earning entity.

The PIA CEO informed the prime minister about the progress on the steps taken for revival of the airline.

A detailed briefing was also given with regard to the steps being taken for turning the PIA into a profit-generating organisation and removal of the corrupt elements.

The Aviation Division secretary briefed the prime minister about the new aviation policy.

The prime minister directed that people should be regularly kept informed about the steps being taken for improving the PIA affairs.