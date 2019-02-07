Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar will hold the first-ever Youth Games of Pakistan under the aegis of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in the Olympic year 2020. Vice President of the Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah said while addressing in a dinner-reception he given in the honour of the newly elected office-bearers of Sports Writers Association KP and Video Journalist. Syed Aqil, who is also President KP Olympic Association and former Sports Minister, said the decision was taken in a general council of KP Olympic Association to bid for the Youth Games. The POA want to hold Youth Games in every Olympic year. The result of the games would not be immediately come rather after holding two to three editions Pakistan would be able to field that short-listed talented players for the Olympics.