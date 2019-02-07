Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has constituted sub-committees, which will start working immediately. This was decided at the 42ndmeeting of the Board of the Commissioners held at the PHC office here on Wednesday. Chairperson BoC Prof Attiya Mubarak Khalid presided over the meeting, which was attended by members BoC Justice (retd) Karamat Nazir Bhandari, GM Sikander, Ch Muhammad Ashraf, Dr Mira Phalbus, Prof Tariq Iqbal Bhutta, Fatima Fazal, Usman Yousuf and Shahzad Hussain. The Chairperson directed the committees to complete their tasks at the earliest.

Earlier, Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Board about costing and pricing of services and consultations of the private hospitals, and regulations in this regard, which had been prepared by the Commission as per orders of the Supreme Court. The Chairperson also met the senior management of the PHC. She appreciated them for their good work and directed them to continue working with the same spirit.