KHANEWAL-The mystery of murder or suicide of two women in Nandpur, Kabirwala is still unsolved.

On February 4, Sarai Sidhu police received information that a woman and her daughter were murdered in Nandpur. The police reached the house and found two dead bodies of 45 years old Nasreen Akhtar and her 19 years old daughter Saima Bibi on a bed in a room of the house and two ropes were hanging from the roof of the room. Sarai Sidhu police shifted the dead bodies to Kabirwala THQ Hospital for post-mortem and registered an FIR under section 302 against unknown accused.

Family of the deceased women was of the view that 19 years old Saima bibi was kidnapped by Nazakat Ali and Tasawar Hussain. Nazakat Ali raped Saima Bibi and threw her in front of her house. Nasir Hussain, brother of Saima Bibi, along with hundreds of his family members and locals, staged a protest against police and blocked National Highway for traffic. On their protest, police registered another FIR of rape against Nazakat Ali and Tasawar Hussain and arrested Tasawar Ali.

But from the very first day, there are many contradictions in the statements of the brother and father of the deceased women. First of all, they were of the view that alleged accused kidnapped Saima and these two women committed suicide. After that, in an application to police, they claimed that Saima Bibi went for toilet in the field where the accused raped her and after that murdered these women in fear of police action.

Police are still waiting for the medical report of the deceased women, but they are of the view that this family has never complained to police of rape or kidnapping and there were finger marks on the neck of the dead bodies and no one has seen them hanging. First, their family was claiming that they committed suicide and now they alleged that the accused have raped and murdered these women. So, there are a lot of contradictions in their point of view. Khanewal DPO Rana Masoom is hopeful that the police will solve this case within a few days, and they are waiting for the medical report.