Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned a complete re­cord of projects initiated or completed in the Lar­kana division of the Sindh province during the last 10-years,a private channel reported.

The PPP Chairman re­ceived complaints of lack of facilities during his recent visit to the area from where he is elected member of the National Assembly.

Summoned by the PPP Chairman, the Chief Min­ister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, top party leaders from the constituency and key members of the pro­vincial cabinet including Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, provincial government spokesman and adviser to CM Sindh Murtaza Wahab, Educa­tion Minister Saeed Ghani, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo, and oth­ers rushed to the Bilawal House to brief him over the complaints.

Bilawal during the meet­ing with the top party leaders in the province discussed the complaints he was conveyed from the residents during his recent visit regarding the uplift projects in the area.

He summoned a record of the projects carried out in Larkana during the past 10 years and asked the provincial authorities to furnish a complete report detailing as to how many projects were initiated and the amount spent on them during the past 10 years.