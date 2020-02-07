Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s talented skier Khushim Sahiba clinched gold medal in the women’s giant slalom category of the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup on Thursday. Khushim carried her superb performance from the opening day of the event and outperformed her opponents on the majestic Malam Jabba ski resort. Elvira Zakarayeva of Azerbaijan won silver medal, while Pakistan’s Umama Wali bagged bronze medal. Meanwhile, Ukrainian skiers remained unassailable in the men’s giant slalom category. It was a very close competition between Nazarity Petruk and Ivan Kravchuk, however Petruk won the gold medal by finishing on the top, while another Ukrainian skier Aib Vitalli won bronze medal.