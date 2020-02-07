Share:

ISLAMABAD - Babar Masih (Punjab) thrashed Khizar Aziz (Sindh) 4-1 in the 45th Jubilee Insurance National Snooker Championship 2020 in Karachi on Thursday. Babar, who also played longest break of 139 in the fifth frame, lost the first frame 9-73 (65) before bouncing back in style to win the next four frames with the margins of 73-28, 83-21, 75-10 and 139-0 (139). In the other matches of the day, Muhammad Sajjad (NBP) beat Bahadur Khan (Balochistan) 4-2, winning 69-18, 25-68, 73-19 (53), 77-40 (61), 33-73 and 78-0 (77), Sattar Khan (Islamabad) defeated Umer Farooq (Punjab) 4-2, winning 72-0 (71), 49-40, 52-64, 61-75, 62-28 and 66-51, Hamza Akbar (Punjab) outclassed Mohammad Imran (KP) 4-1, winning 64-11, 98-29, 15-56, 91-8 (59) and 59-9, Asjad Iqbal (NBP) outplayed Shan Naimat (Islamabad) 4-1, winning 39-67, 83-8, 70-0, 65-15 (64) and 68-13, Mohammad Umar Khan (Punjab) outperformed Ali Haider (SBP) 4-3, winning 60-20, 66-8, 0-73, 59-81, 98-0 (88), 43-56 and 57-26, and Mohammad Asif Toba (Punjab) defeated Sharjeel Mehmood (KP) 4-3, winning 10-53, 73-24, 22-62, 64-26 (50), 64-30, 39-78 and 79-0 (66).