ISLAMABAD - President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi met with Bangladesh and national cricket teams at President House on Thursday evening. Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, CEO Wasim Gulzar Khan, Zakir Khan, Salman Naseer, team manager Raza Rashid and others were also present on the occasion. President Alvi welcomed the teams and termed the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan a good omen. He wished the teams best of luck for the first Test, starting today (Friday) at Pindi Cricket Stadium, and hoped that both the teams will display quality cricket and help in strengthening relations between the two countries. “I am also a cricket lover. Cricketers in Pakistan enjoy status of heroes. Pakistan is a very beautiful country and we are known for our hospitality. I hope the visiting team will enjoy their stay here and take back fond memories with them,” Alvi concluded.