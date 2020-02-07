Share:

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE - The Provincial Secretary for Zakat, Usher and Religious Affairs, Altaf Bijarani on Thursday, distributed Bena­zir Assistance Cards among 102 deserving and needy persons at Town Committee Mithyani.

Each beneficiary of the scheme would get financial support of Rs 6000 as Gu­zara Allowance, according to a handout issue by the district information office.

While addressing the cer­emony, provincial secretary said that to ensure trans­parency in disbursement of amount of Benazir Assis­tance Card to the deserving people mode of transaction was made through ATM. He said widows and disabled per­sons were given preferences in distribution of Zakat.

On the occasion, Chair­man District Zakat Commit­tee, Shakeel Ahmed Khalifa informed that so far 800 ATM cards had been distrib­uted among the deserving people across the district. He further said that around 700 names had been regis­tered in the list of deserving and disabled persons.