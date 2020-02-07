Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tayyab Aslam hammered seventh seed Malaysian Mohammad Syafiq Kamal 3-0 in their quarterfinal of the 14th CNS International Squash Championship 2020 at Naval Complex, Karachi on Thursday. Tayyab started the first game on a high tempo and won the game 11-7. He continued his heroics and won the second and third games 11-7 and 11-6 respectively. In the other quarterfinals, top seed Malaysian Ivan Yuen beat Egyptian Moustafa El Sirty 3-1 in 48 minutes with the scores of 11-6, 11-9, 6-11 and 11-9, third seed Egyptian Mazen Gamal defeated fifth seed Pakistan’s Asim Khan 3-0 in 42 minutes with the margins of 12-10, 11-9 and 11-6, and Hong Kong’s Henry Leung outperformed compatriot Tsz Kwan Lau 3-2 in 66 minutes with the scores of 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-5 and 11-5. The first semifinal will be played between top seed Ivan and third seed Mazen, while the second semifinal will be played between Tayyab and Henry.