ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine and a stolen car from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers in the city. According to the details, CIA police arrested accused Fahim-Ullah Jan involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered 1120 gram hashish from him. The police also arrested two accused Ali Shan and Shahzad Ali and recovered 30 litres of wine and one 12-bore gun from their possession.

Aabpara police arrested Hamad and recovered 3 bottles of wine from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested Rashid Mehmood and recovered 10 litres of wine from him. Bani Gala police arrested Khan Afsar who was involved in illegal cylinder filling. Noon police arrested Ghulam Ghazanfar and recovered 520 gram hashish from him. Nilore police arrested the two accused identified as Muhammad Riaz and Ansar Mehmood for their involvement in criminal activities. Lohi Bher police arrested an impersonator Asif Afzal. ACLC police arrested Abdul Jabber and recovered a stolen car from his possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, according to the police officials. Meanwhile, SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against the involvement in drug peddling activities. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis. He said that the menace of drug peddling would not be allowed in educational institutions or anywhere else and strict action will be ensured against those involved in such an ugly business or activity.