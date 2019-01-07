Share:

A banking court on Monday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till January 23 in an ongoing money laundering case.

The former president and his sister appeared before the court as the interim bail granted to them ended today. On December 21, the court had extended their pre-arrest bail till January 7 in the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

During the last hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had informed the court that a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the case had submitted its report in the Supreme Court and a decision was yet to be made.

However, Zardari's counsel Farooq H Naek had pointed out that till a final challan is not submitted there can be no headway in the case.

The FIA has not yet submitted a final challan in the case in the court.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur.

Over 20 fake accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.