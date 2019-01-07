Share:

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday has directed to remove Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

During the hearing of money laundering through fake bank accounts, the top judge has also ordered to omit Bilalwal’s name from Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report.

He has also directed to exclude Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah’s name from the list.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had decided to place 172 people including former president Asif Ali Zardari on the ECL.