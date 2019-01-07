Share:

Finance Minister Asad Umar says a uniform economic revival policy prepared by the government is ready for implementation.

In an interview, he said the government is focusing on long-term policies to stabilize the national economy.

Asad Umar said Pakistan is open for foreign investment and the government facilitates overseas Pakistani investors especially in export industry.

The Finance Minister said the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to Pakistan will be helpful in strengthening bilateral trade and huge investment is expected from the UAE in the days to come.