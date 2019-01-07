Share:

Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that the government will continue its drive against the corrupt mafia as per its manifesto to purge the country of the menace of corruption and money laundering.

He was addressing a joint news conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on accountability Shehzad Akbar here on Monday. He said the government is not interfering in the professional work of all the investigating agencies but has only given them a free hand to perform their obligations in an independent atmosphere.

He said this policy has helped us to achieve some 90% achievements in putting the corrupt elements behind the bars while the remaining ten percent would also be taken to task through a transparent accountability process.

Fawad said that the government will remove the names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah from the ECL as per directions given by the Supreme Court while hearing the Fake Bank Accounts Case on Monday.

He said the apex court has referred the Fake Bank Accounts case to National Accountability Bureau for afresh investigation into the matter within two months.

The minister said the government and all its institutions will extend all possible support to the NAB to take the matter to its logical end and bring back the plundered money to the national exchequer.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar told mediamen that the Supreme Court has not rejected the JIT report in the Fake Bank Accounts Case.

He said all those who were issued notices in the case including Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Omni Group owners and Bahria Town's Malik Riaz have failed to submit any substantial reply against allegations of corruption and money laundering to the Supreme Court in the light of JIT Report.

He said the Supreme Court has not exempted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Syed Murad Ali Shah from the NAB investigation into the case.