Industrial pollution is one of worst challenge among all pollution types in Pakistan.

Industrial pollution in particular, is wreaking havoc with the health and environment of the populace. Besides the vehicular emissions that account for almost 45 per cent of pollution, the industrial pollutants are grossly responsible for widespread environmental degradation. Pakistan’s industrial sector is broad-based, covering textile, leather, fertiliser, chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceutical, paper and board, electrical goods, food, sugar and other agriculture-related, basic metal, non-metallic minerals, cement, automobile and light/heavy engineering industries. These industrial processes generate voluminous hazardous waste, toxic gaseous pollutants and other health-injurious emissions like smoke and dust. Sadly, there is no understanding of pollution prevention and improving control of pollutants as far as the industry, primarily in private sector, is concerned.

As a result, toxic waste is dumped and released to cleaner Industrial or in water bodies, unchecked by the authorities and other stakeholders. Environmental compliance by the industry is critical, and a lot is required to be done by the Pak-EPA in this context, rather on an urgent basis. Under the WTO (World Trade Organisation) regime for export-oriented industries, there are ISO stringent requirements of safe disposal of hazardous substance, solid waste and effluents, and it is therefore essential that all such industries are certified under the ISO 14000 standards. The current social and environmental indicators and other related figures are horrific and mind-boggling. Pakistan is among 12 Asian countries, out of a total of 15, where Industrial pollution is recorded at severe and un-acceptable levels. More than six-and–a-half million persons are hospitalised annually due to Industrial pollution related illnesses.

As per Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, drinking water in 17 major cities is not suitable for human consumption, and in Lahore alone, 70 per cent of city water is contaminated. Net forest coverage in Pakistan has reduced by five per cent in recent times. The levels of ambient particulates i.e. smoke particles and dust are generally twice the world average and more than five times as high as in the industrialised countries. There are over six million vehicles on the roads in the country. According to an ADB report, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in 1995 amounted to 85.4 million tons. Vehicles operating in Karachi add 275,000 tons of carbon monoxide (CO) in a year. Industrial pollution introduces chemicals, particulates or biological materials which cause discomfort, disease or death to humans and damage to both the living organisms and the built environment. According to the WHO, asbestosis, skin cancer and Peritoneal Mesothelioma are sicknesses associated with exposure. The organisation also states that 2.4 million people die each year from causes directly attributed to industrial pollution.

Some important factors can be considered as crucial and decisive part of industrial mechanism.

First, Industrial policies and reforms must be validated on emerging deficient situation of country, every year developed and advance countries revise their industrial policies and used to make reforms for economic development. Pakistan’s industrial policy is limited to paper work and their implementation is all about in air. Developed and advance countries have established firm comprises on well team and expert of industries where as our country is still divided and moulded as under religious influence. Second, Industrial Environment is actual ground which always put impacts their concerned one. Industrial environment of Pakistani industries is not of satisfactory one and it requires proper treatment to improve it. Advance countries’ industrial environment is monitored under specific firms as compared to our country. Activators for the business initiatives are encouraged as a part of industrial policy in most of advance and developed countries but in Pakistan it is some sort of some inappreciable meanings for the policy. To govern the policy in real sense, it’s one of major drawback of industrial policy in Pakistan to put into practice. Third, access to finance; for promoting business every state is intended to make their country economically sound, for developing the accessibility for small industries, state use to give financial credits and convince for business to their citizens. Under development countries like Asian countries are always victim of complexities over the financial credits and loan for business facilitators and beneficiaries of small enterprises and industries. Fourth, industrial ethics in advance countries, they are working through proper code of conduct; they set their rules and regulations to entertain the happily as well work for the country. Fifth, Enterprises and small industries are asset of our country, micro finance credits and their practice is appropriate and convincible in advance countries. Industries are back bone of economy especially in the Pakistan, labor endorsement in suitable employed one is manually handled in the circumstances of the due environment to prevail all the objects in a well prepared manner, as there are so many hindrances and obstacles exists there, but vows of official make them assure to decision in an adequate stipulation. Sixth, need of making of policies and reforms and Implementations. Legislation is always having a key role to improve quality and sustainability for achieving desired goals of economics.

Expert of every sector always recruit in their concerned field of interest. Seventh, labor reforms are also one crucial element of industries. It is clear that labor is always suffering lot of hindrances in our industries and proper industrial ethics is not utilised in its meanings. Labor reforms are required to be updated and implementation is still a question mark. Though labor is quite unique in any segment of any country, in Pakistan it’s mandatory to facilitate the labor to improve the quality of goods and things for the improvement of per capita income. Eighth, research gaps of industries are ultimate matters in up-gradation of industries. Research and their scientific suggestion always have key role to mould industrial business into best one. Industrial research institutes play a vital role in improving the all gaps in industries and manufacturing areas.

No doubt, Pakistan’s industrial sectors are in poor standards due to lack of restoration of efficient working in industrial environment. Small and medium enterprises policy depicts that the fundamental pillars as elements are need to account in employment for the betterment of industries. For industries consequently importation of elements are required to be deployed on emerging situation of our country for small enterprises. Elements like business environment, access to finance, access to resources and services, feedback with monitoring and evaluation mechanism. The revival of industrial policy is much clear and experience of government as an institution. Interventions for healthy industrial set up austere into amendments of policy introduced in the provocation of cliché of business sector which opt to acquire ill thought out in industrial subdivision. The industrial policies must be validated on contemporary basis and friendly business environment is need of time through proper legislation and adequate reforms to mould industries into new doors of economically development perspective of country. The old trends must be abolished and adaptation of new standards for industries through proper channel via ministry of industries. A competent authority has to excel this dilemma into modern and reproductive substitute via endorsed overthrow.

Policies and legislation should address the issue of Industrial pollution by industries. An appropriate plan of action is required to discourse the effects of industrial pollution by industries. Industrial waste is the large contributors to the global pollution which lay on the line of people and environment. Industrial reforms policies must be introduced and put into practices by government for eradication. Industrial zones’ should be at distance from residential areas as human beings can take oxygen properly.

The author is Media analyst, Freelance

journalist, sociologist, writer, columnist and

a young social activist.