Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed the construction work of Kundal dam in district Buner.

A spokesman of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization told that the project has been completed at a cost of more than 2.3 billion rupees. This dam will irrigate more than 13,000 acres of barren land.

The spokesman said that funds for construction of the dam have been provided by the federal government.