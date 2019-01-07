Share:

FAISALABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has won the Commissioner 41st National Kabaddi Championship held at Iqbal Stadium here on Sunday. The final was played between PAF and Wapda in which PAF defeated Wapda by 51-40 points. Both the teams played exceptionally well and matched fire with fire till the end, but in the end, it was PAF team, which prevailed over Wapda to win the final as well as prestigious national championship. Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways MNA Mian Farrukh Habib witnessed the final as chief guest, while Divisional Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmud Dogar and City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan were also present on the occasion. Earlier, Sui Gas got third position by defeating Army by 51-35 points.–APP