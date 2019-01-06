Share:

SHEIKHUPURA-Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to city here on Sunday and went straight to DHQ Hospital.

The chief minister went around different wards and enquired about the health of patients admitted in the hospital. On the occasion, patients raised a litany of complaints about shortage of medicines and others facilities in the hospital.

They also informed the CM of the poor standard of healthcare and rude behaviour, especially lack of interest in taking care of patients and their attendants.

Following the patients complaints regarding indifferent behaviour of a doctor namely Muzammil, the Punjab CM issued immediate suspension orders of the doctor.

While talking to media men, CM Usman Buzdar expressed his resolve to overcome shortage of medicines and address other problems faced by the patients in DHQ Hospital at the earliest, saying provision of quality healthcare is the top most priority of the Punjab government.

He asserted that the entire health sector is being revamped on war footing and people would definitely feel ease in the entire province.

To a question regarding the deteriorated law and order situation in the district, the Punjab CM directed the DPO to improve the situation as soon as possible and make the public express their satisfaction over the law and order and safety of the life, honour and property.

CM Buzdar also asserted that the PTI government would complete its five years tenure at all costs. "The elements creating speculations regarding the government will be foiled with public service and development," he declared.

Later, the chief minister held a meeting with the district officers of different departments at local Services Club. Usman Buzdar urged them to serve the people and resolve their problems without any discrimination and delay.

The Punjab chief minister also visited district prison and children hospital. The CM directed the doctors and other paramedical staff at the Children Hospital to ensure best possible healthcare and service to children admitted to the hospital.

Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mehmood who belongs to Sheikhupura accompanied the chief minister during his visit.