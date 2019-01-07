Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Dr Nafisa Shah on Sunday said the Joint Investigation Team’s talk of sealing Bilawal House proved its animosity towards late Benazir Bhutto.

In a statement, Dr Shah said that the members of JIT shared ‘antagonistic sentiments’ regarding the Bhutto family. “The JIT report is not only based on lies, it’s also a means of misleading the nation,” she added.

The PPP leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was shielding himself with the help of institutions which would have a disastrous impact on his party.

She said that Bilawal House was a symbol of democracy for the workers and followers of PPP. “It is not the first time that PPP is battling anti-democratic forces,” Shah said.

The PPP, Nafisa Shah said, will continue to follow Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's ideology despite the hurdles.