ISLAMABAD – Six players qualified for the Jubilee Insurance 1st U-16 Junior National Championship 2019 quarterfinals here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Sunday. While two players M Umer Khan and Shaban Butt directly qualified for the semifinals. On the second day, M Umer Khan beat M Hamza Ilyas 3-2. Umer lost the first frame 22-58 and second 40-65, before winning the next three by 59-43, 61-25 and 61-28. Shehryar Khan beat Malik Muzammil Khan 3-2, winning 34-51, 78-28, 60-22, 38-63 and 49-44, Kamran Albert beat M Ahmed 3-1, winning 20-34, 60-27, 49-48 and 52-08, Faheem Liaqat beat Munsif Uuddin 3-2, winning 10-30, 76-46, 27-62, 50-29 and 46-34, Shaikh M Muzammil beat Mashood Khan 3-0 and Shaban Butt beat Umer Farooq 3-2. The quarterfinals will be played today (Monday).–Staff Reporter