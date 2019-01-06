Share:

BHAKKAR-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday arrested a suspected terrorist here and seized arms and explosives from his possession.

The terror suspect identified as Yousuf alias Hamza was arrested from Khansar Chowk. Weapons, a suicide vest and hand grenade were recovered from his possession, the CTD sources informed, adding that he has been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Earlier on Dec 25, 2018, the CTD arrested four terrorists of a banned outfit from Gujranwala.

NABBED: The city police raided the den of a notorious drug-peddler, Ghulam Mustafa alias Bahadur, in Mohallah Sharifpura and recovered 240g of Charas from his possession. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.