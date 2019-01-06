Share:

FAISALABAD: Two chickenpox patients succumbed to the virus here at Allied Hospital Faisalabad on Sunday, health department sources said. According to hospital sources, seven persons, diagnosed as having chickenpox virus were admitted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad a couple of days. Two of the patients, including 48-year-old Ghaffar, a resident of Chiniot and 60-year-old Abid Hussain, resident of Faisalabad succumbed to the virus on Sunday. It's the first deaths caused by chickenpox in the new year.