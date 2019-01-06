Share:

It is stated that Urdu which is the national language of Pakistan, is being forgotten by Pakistani people. The reason is the foreign languages_used in large quantity which is destroying our national language Urdu. As we can see that English language is everywhere being used by people but Urdu is forgotten.

In fact, now-a-days everything consists of English whether that are course books, tests, interview even though for talking, we use English instead of Urdu. However, if you ask a question to a Pakistani in Urdu, they won’t be eligible to answer it properly. But in English, then you will get the answer before the time. As our Urdu language is forgotten with which many things can be forgotten as well. So, the issue should be noticed as soon as possible.

GULBAHAR YOUSUF,

Turbat, January 1.