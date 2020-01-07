Share:

An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad has on Tuesday decided to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other suspects in the Park Lane reference and mega money laundering case on January 22.

AC judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing of aforementioned cases today. Faryal Talpur appeared before the court whereas Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel Farooq H. Naek filed a petition on his client’s behalf seeking exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

Farooq H. Naek told the court that the erstwhile president in undergoing medical treatment in Karachi as he is suffering from various diseases. The court directed all suspects to ensure their presence during the next hearing as it will issue indictments.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation officer told the court that nine more suspects have been included in the supplementary reference of mega money laundering case whereas names five of five persons have been removed from the list.

Notices were served to Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Nimar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Younus Kidwai and other accused in the supplementary reference.

The hearings of Park Lane reference and mega money laundering case were adjourned till January 22.